Rhea remembers Sushant: Actor Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. She took to Instagram to write a long note for her ‘putput’ and recalled the time when they used to eat ‘malpua‘, and plan to read all the books about physics together. Rhea shared a picture with Sushant in the post and wished for him to come back. Also Read - CBI Releases Official Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Read on

A part of her emotional post read, “There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you.

This void cannot be filled..

Without you , I’m standing still..

My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me 🙏 Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: SSR Brother-in-Law Shares Heartfelt Note, Says 'His Name Is Synonymous With Immortality'

I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love..

Bebu and putput forever

♾ +1

#mywholeheart❤️ (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Never Used Glycerin, His Tears Were Real: Nitesh Tiwari Remembers SSR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea and Sushant were dating each other when the latter reportedly died by suicide. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. While the Mumbai Polie called it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, Sushant’s father filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in Bihar. The case is now being probed by the CBI.

The central probing agency released the latest update on the death case on Monday. In its official statement, a CBI official said, “CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously: CBI official.”

Sushant’s other friends and colleagues from the industry including Ankita Lokhande, Sanjana Sanghi, Bhumi Pednekar, Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao, Mukesh Chhabra, and Nitesh Tiwari among others remembered the late actor for his loving qualities and excellence at work.

May he rest in peace!