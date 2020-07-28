Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh registered a case against late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station. The four-member team of Patna Police has left for Mumbai to question the Jalebi actor and four of her family member. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Why Actor's Family is Not Demanding CBI Probe

Republic TV accessed the FIR which mentions that the case has been filed under the sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

"They made him vacate his existing house claiming paranormal activity. Rhea & family made Sushant stay in a hotel close to Mumbai airport and was repeatedly told that he was mentally disturbed & must get treated. Sushant's sister asked him to return home, but Rhea refused and pressurised him to continue treatment for mental health. She blackmailed Sushant that if he leaves for Coorg, she will tell the media about his mental health.", The FIR reads.

“When Sushant started running low on finances, Rhea left & blocked him. Rhea stole his gadgets, jewellery and documents before leaving. Sushant called my daughter & told her that Rhea could trap him”, Sushant’s father stated in the FIR lodged.

His father also mentioned Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian, who also committed suicide. “Disha Salian was appointed by Rhea and when she committed suicide, he feared Rhea would trap him too”, the FIR Reads.

Inspector General of the central range, Sanjay Kumar Singh has said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

“The four-member police team reached Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and are looking into the case from all angles. KK Singh has been troubled ever since his son’s suicide. He met a senior police officer of Patna and narrated his woes to him. He did not trust the Mumbai Police in this regard, the IG added. Sushant’s father alleges in the FIR that Rhea left six days before the actor committed suicide and left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number, important documents, and doctor’s receipt.

KK Singh also mentions in the FIR, “Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work. On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case.”

Sushant’s father has expressed he is unable to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues and hence filed the case in Patna.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer visited her today evening after Sushant’s father filed the case against the Jalebi actor.