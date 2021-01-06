Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested and released on bail by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a drug-related case in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Director Rumi Jaffery recently opened up about the actor returning to the silver screen with a news portal and said that the worst is behind her. He is confident that she will get through the phase. He also believes that she is a talented artist and will be ready to bounce back into films. Also Read - SPOTTED! Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Malaika Arora is Back To Her Workout Routine

Speaking about Bollywood being divided on Rhea's case, Rumi said that people drew their own conclusions on the matter and we should wait for the judiciary to give its verdict and that Rhea should get a fair trial. He added that he has the highest regard for those who supported her.

Before the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the filmmaker was working on a film with the late actor and Rhea as the lead pair. Speaking about the project, he said that they were supposed to begin shooting of the film by mid-2020. However, the year has been so terrible that he is not thinking of the film anymore.

Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Earlier, producer Anand Pandit had shared with IANS, “It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release.”

