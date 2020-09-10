After hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty‘s bail plea in the drugs cartel case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the sessions court reserved the order for tomorrow, September 11. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Will The Actor And Showik Get Bail?

As mentioned in a report published in India Today, Rhea and her brother Showik have to spend another night inside the Byculla jail where they have been sent into judicial custody along with four others accused in the drugs cartel case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

After Rhea was arrested on Tuesday evening by the federal anti-drug agency, the actor’s lawyer filed a bail plea in the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court citing that his client was coerced into making incriminating confessions by the NCB. The lawyer also argued that Rhea was interrogated by male officers for eight hours, and that there’s no evidence to prove her arrest in Section 27A of the NDPS Act which implies punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

Presenting Showik’s plea, the lawyer argued that no drugs or psychotropic substance was seized from the 24-year-old student and he was not an ‘active member of the drug syndicate’ as claimed by the NCB. While Rhea is in the custody till September 14, her brother has been sent into judicial custody till September 23, along with SSR’s house help Samuel Miranda, and his former cook Dipesh Sawant.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the NCB still wants Rhea and Showik in the judicial custody as the investigation continues to go on in the case.