Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that they are thinking of taking legal action against those media houses who tried to defame the actor and called her names. While speaking to NDTV news channel, Maneshinde made it clear that Rhea is more distressed than him by how a section of the media vilified her and tried to malign her image in front of all and she will seek legal recourse now.

Maneshinde was quoted saying, "We wish to do whatever is required into the law to fight the illegal, malicious campaign that was carried against her by various channels, various media houses, and various scums in the media world. Her sentiments are much stronger than mine. She's a fighter. She's a tigress. She's a Bengali tigress and she will fight for it."

He added, "Her name and reputation is intact. She will fight all those idiots who tried to spoil her ambition and her future."

Earlier on Wednesday, as the court granted bail to Rhea and observed that Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act was not applicable in the case, Maneshinde said that her client was the target of witch-hunting.

Mid-Day quoted the lawyer saying, “We are delighted with the court order. Truth and justice prevailed and Justice Sarang V Kotwal accepted the submissions based on facts. Rhea’s arrest was totally unwarranted. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies should come to an end.”

While granting bail, the court asked Rhea to surrender her passport with the investigating agency. She has been asked to report to the nearest police station between 11 am to 5 pm for the next 10 days.