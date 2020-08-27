Actor Rhea Chakraborty gave her first detailed interview and tried to explain her point of view in the entire Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor talked to India Today and addressed the widely popular report in which it was revealed that she said ‘sorry babu’ the moment she saw SSR’s dead body at the Cooper Hospital. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Explains What Happened to Sushant Singh Rajput in Italy's Gothic Hotel During Europe Trip

Rhea asked what would someone else say upon seeing a dead body. The actor said that she was told that SSR's family won't allow her to attend the funeral and even if she had gone, she would have been asked to leave from there.

Rhea was quoted saying, "Yes, what else is someone supposed to say after someone has lost their life? I am sorry you have lost your life. I am sorry that your death has been made into a joke. I am sorry that your last memory is not of your good work, intelligence or your charity. That is also misconstrued. Aur kya bolenge? (What else would you say?)"

The actor added that she touched SSR’s feet as a gesture for respect and saw the body just for about three seconds. “My friends asked me to wait outside. I was told that the body was on the way to the van. I got to see the body for three seconds. I said I am sorry, which I am because he had lost his life and I touched his feet as a mark of respect. Any Indian can understand why (I) would touch someone’s feet at such time,” she explained.

Rhea has been accused of abetting SSR’s alleged suicide by her family members. The case is being investigated by the CBI. Earlier, the family lawyer called Rhea’s visit to the mortuary quite ‘suspicious’ and said that proper investigation should be done in this aspect.