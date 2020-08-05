Supreme Court, on Wednesday, heard the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty against the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. Concluding that the case has to be investigated in detail, a bench headed by justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the actor has died under ‘unusual’ circumstances and there has to be a thorough probe to ‘unravel’ the truth. After hearing both the parties and the government representative, the SC made the following statements: Also Read - CBI it is! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Rejoices as Centre Accepts CBI Probe in The Case

1. The court asked all the parties to file their respective replies within the next three days and scheduled the second hearing for next week. The date is yet to be ascertained. However, it is likely that the next hearing takes place on Wednesday, August 12.

2. Meanwhile, the Centre accepted the request for the CBI inquiry made by Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government in the case taking into consideration the sentiments of the late actor's family. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request recommending CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reported news agency ANI.

3. The Supreme Court also pulled up the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government for ‘forcibly quarantining’ IPS Vinay Tiwari who went to Mumbai to lead the team of the Bihar police personnel and investigate the ‘abetment of suicide case’ filed by SSR’s father KK Singh in Patna.”Quarantining of Bihar Police officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has good professional reputation,” said the court.

Lawyer Vikas Singh, who’s representing SSR’s family in the court urged the SC to direct the Mumbai police to cooperate with Bihar police in the case. He also said that quarantining Tiwari is an attempt to ‘destroy the evidence’ in the case.

4. The Apex court further asked the Mumbai Police to file a ‘status report’ on the investigation done so far in the SSR death case, reported news agency PTI. This means that the Maharashtra police will have to share the details of the probe done by them with the court.

5. After the hearing, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer gave an official statement. He said, “The petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court that Bihar Police had no jurisdiction to investigate the case will continue to be heard. There cannot be a transfer to CBI of a case that had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At the most (what could have been registered in Bihar) is a zero FIR transferable to Mumbai Police.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that the actor died by suicide and hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The police recorded the statement of over 40 people in the case including top filmmakers, friends, colleagues, and family members only to suspect no foul play.