Rhea wishes Shibani on birthday: Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a beautiful birthday post for her best friend Shibani Dandekar on social media. The actor is seen as Anna in Rumi Jafry's film Chehre. Rhea took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a throwback picture of herself posing with Shibani. The two could be seen flashing their pretty smiles for a selfie as Rhea wrote how Shibani has been a wonderful friend.

The caption on Rhea's Instagram post read, "The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be ❤️ Loving , kind , brave and righteous ! On your birthday , I want to tell you that – "One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for " Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl ❤️ (sic)"

Shibani has stood by Rhea even when most people had broken their connections with her. Both Shibani and her partner, Farhan Akhtar, were seen with Rhea during the entire fiasco around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which Rhea was accused of abetting his suicide. Shibani talked to the media and maintained that her friend was a victim of witch-hunting and misogyny.

Meanwhile, Rhea's latest film Chehre has received mixed reactions from both the audience and the critics alike. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Krystle D'Souza in important roles. Rhea plays the role of Anna who is a housekeeper at a retired judge's place situated amid snow-capped mountains.