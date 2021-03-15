New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has challenged the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection to drug-related charges regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case. NCB has moved the apex court challenging the bail. Bombay High Court had granted bail to Rhea in October last year. This development comes days after the NCB named 33 people, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in a charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai. Also Read - 'I Want My Brother Back'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Joins 'Say No To Bollywood' Trend, Fans Support Her

NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood after the death of Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. Months after, Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea was arrested in September by the NCB on charges of organising drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty had then claimed that all allegations against her are wrong and that she and her brother Showik are targets of a witch-hunt. While granting the bail, Bombay High Court had said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’. Rhea was asked to submit a ₹ 1 lakh bond and was asked not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

Supreme Court will now hear NCB’s plea on March 18.