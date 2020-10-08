Actor Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending nearly a month at the Byculla women’s jail in the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While pronouncing its judgment in the case, the HC observed that Section 27A which stands as the harshest of the sections under the NDPS Act was not applicable in Rhea’s case. However, the court rejected her brother, Showik Chakraborty‘s bail plea, and maintained that he could be a part of illicit trafficking. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail, Releases From Byculla Jail: Here Is Timeline of Events That Took Place After Sushant Singh Rajput Death

In its order, while granting the bail, the high court said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made 'no recovery' from Rhea that could prove her 'involvement in a commercial quantity of a narcotics drug or psychotropic substance.' It also said that Rhea doesn't also seem to be a part of the 'chain of drug dealers'.

Here's what a part of the court's order read, "It is necessary for the investigating agency to show that her activities involved commercial quantity of a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance. The investigation did not reveal any recovery. In that case, there is nothing at this stage to show that Rhea had committed any offence involving the commercial quantity of contraband. The court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that Rhea is not guilty of any offence punishable under sections 19, 24 or 27A. She is not part of the chain of drug dealers and has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits."

The High Court further added that no celebrity shall be treated with ‘harsher’ punishment than the rest as all are equal before the eyes of the law.

Along with Rhea, SSR’s staff members – Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail in the case.