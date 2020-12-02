Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, was granted bail by a special NDPS court on Wednesday. Showik was arrested in September for procuring anti-narcotics substances in the alleged Bollywood drug case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality List For 2020

Showik was arrested on September 24 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drug angle into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was sent to the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad. Her sister Rhea, who was also arrested in the same case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7.

Showik applied for bail at the special NDPS court citing the Supreme Court's recent judgment in which the bench said that the statements made during the interrogation and confessions in front of the police will not be acceptable in the court during the hearing. Showik was arrested on the basis of the statement made by the alleged drug peddler and his own confession to the NCB about procuring drugs for his sister Rhea and her boyfriend Sushant. After the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea, Showik moved the NDPS court calling his arrest baseless as per the new judgment passed by the SC. The bail plea also mentioned that the agency had seized no drugs from his residence and therefore, the offence is bailable.

The bail plea filed by Showik’s advocate Satish Maneshinde pointed out ‘that the allegations against the applicant (Showik) will at the most make out a case of purchase of small quantities of drugs, which is, in essence, a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with the financing of any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders and hence the ingredients of Section 27 of the NDPS Act, 1985 are not made out in the present facts and circumstances.’

Showik was arrested under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, 1985.