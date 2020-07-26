Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty took to Instagram to reminisce happy memories with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the post, he reveals that the news of his death was difficult to digest. Calling Sushant a brother, he said that a part of him will never come in terms with the loss. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Not Karan Johar's Manager, Dharma Productions CEO Summoned by Mumbai Police

Sharing throwback pictures, he wrote, "I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things,laughing like there's no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could've imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world."

"I don't think anything I say will suffice the relationship we shared.My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I dont even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star.You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you're at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you're not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you…. the most humble human I have ever come across", he further added.

Showik imagined Sushant having unraveled the mysteries and ‘sitting your evening chai and watching the sun’. He continued, “You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here. I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole…sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you.. My love for you will always make my heart feel full..”

He ended the note with, “The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul..Today your movie releases and for one last time, we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever. Rest in peace mere bhai. Jai shiv shambhoo.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on June 14 at his Bandra residence. He was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Mumbai Police has so far summoned 37 people in connection with the case.