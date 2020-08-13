Along with actor Rhea Chakraborty, her entire family is being grilled by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She was in a live-in relationship with the late actor and has been accused of abetting his alleged suicide by Sushant’s father KK Singh. The FIR that was filed in Patna against her also carries names of her brother Showik Chakraborty, father Inderjit Chakraborty, and mother Sandhya Chakraborty. It is also believed that Rhea and Showik were partners in a company launched by SSR. Also Read - Sanjay Raut Reacts to The Legal Notice Sent by Sushant Singh Rajput's Family, Says 'Said Based on The Information I Have'

A lot is already known about Rhea but do we know enough about Showik? Here are a few facts about Showik Chakraborty, as reported by India Today, that will help us know him better. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sharad Pawar Says it is Not Big Issue, Has Faith in Mumbai Police

1. A 24-year-old Showik has been living with his parents in Bangalore, and with his sister in Mumbai. He was born on August 28, 1996, and wanted to pursue a career in finance after finishing basic education from the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, Mumbai. Showik initially went to the Army Public School in Bangalore with Rhea because their father is an army veteran. Also Read - Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Heart-warming Throwback Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Actor Says 'Whatever I Have Learned, I Have Learned From My Sisters'

2. Showik had plans to study in Canada, however, things didn’t go as planned and he dropped the idea for sometime. He has been dating model Jameela Caluttwala whose name also appeared in one of Sushant’s WhatsApp chat with Rhea that recently went viral. It is believed that the late actor often used to go out with Rhea, Showik and Jameela to spend some quality time out of the city, and away from the movies.

3. Showik is reportedly a partner in two companies that were established by Sushant: Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd., and Front India Foundation for World.

4. Vividrage RhealityX was founded in September 2019 and is registered at Ulwe, Panvel. The paid-up capital of the company is Rs 1 lakh, and it reportedly operates with around 10 employees. It primarily caters to website maintenance and multimedia presentation. Interestingly, the address that it’s registered at is the same flat that’s owned by Rhea’s father. He had bought it before Rhea and SSR met each other.

5. The second company had both SSR and Showik as co-directors and has a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh. Front India Foundation is actually a non-profit organisation and it’s registered at the same address as the Vividrage RhealityX. The company aims to work on removing poverty, malnutrition, and hunger from the country.

Showik, as revealed in his social media posts, considered Sushant his elder brother. However, as he now gets framed in the alleged suicide case, several conspiracy theories suggest that he helped his sister Rhea in abetting the alleged suicide of the late actor. He has had multiple visits to the ED office in the last few days as the agency continues to probe the money laundering case filed against him and the entire family.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police called it a suicide and went on to record the statements of over 40 people without registering an FIR in the matter. The police suspected no foul play.