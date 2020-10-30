Actor Rhea Chakraborty spent almost a month inside the jail for allegedly procuring drugs for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actor’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, now says that this case has ‘lost its steam’ considering the new judgment that was passed by the honourable Supreme Court on Thursday. Also Read - Why Did Rhea Chakraborty Wait 90 Days After Sushant's Death to Complain Against His Sisters, Asks CBI

In what is now seen as a landmark judgment supporting those fighting for human rights, the apex court said that the statements recorded under Section 67 of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cannot be used as the confessional statement, and therefore, such statements will no longer be admissible before the court.

In the FIR 16/20 which deals with the drug nexus case related to the SSR death case, most of the arrests including Rhea's were made on the basis of the statements that were earlier admissible in the court.

Rhea’s lawyer hailed the judgment and said, “The Judgement rendered by the Supreme Court in respect of section 67 of the NDPS Act is a landmark pronouncement. A large number of people have been incarcerated and punished on the basis of statements forcibly extracted by using third degree, coercion, and threats to innocent individuals violating their Fundamental Rights in the last 35 years.”

Maneshinde said that Rhea’s name in the drugs case now means nothing. “He (The Justice who passed the judgment) will go down in history as one of our greatest judges and be remembered for all times to come by those fighting for human rights and downtrodden people languishing in our overcrowded ill-maintained jails. Rhea Chakraborty’s case has lost total steam in the merits of the allegations by virtue of this Judgement,” he said, adding that no drugs were recovered from the actor’s residence.

Rhea is still facing abetment to suicide charges in the SSR case.