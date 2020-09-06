Actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd), spoke about the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and his son, Showik being arrested. While issuing a statement for the first time in media, he ‘congratulated’ the country for stepping close to the ‘justice’ and destroying a ‘middle-class family’. Also Read - Samuel Miranda's Confessions: Everything he Told NCB About Getting Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty

Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case on Friday night after which his sister and prime accused, Rhea was also summoned for questioning on Sunday. While talking about the same in a sarcastic manner, the retired doctor said, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind.” (sic)

The family of the actor has maintained that the allegations put by SSR’s father, KK Singh, against them are all false. Along with Rhea and Showik, their father is also one of the accused in the case that is registered with the CBI and is being probed in Mumbai currently.

Along with Showik, the house manager of SSR named Samuel Miranda and former cook Dipesh Sawant have also been arrested by the NCB in relation to the drug angle in the case. Both Showik and Samuel have reportedly confessed to the NCB about procuring drugs from various peddlers for Rhea and Sushant.

SSR’s father lodged his FIR with the Bihar Police on July 25 after which the case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on August 3. Even with three federal agencies probing the matter – Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the NCB, there’s been one major arrest (of Showik) from the angle of drug possession.