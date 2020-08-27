Right from the day Sushant Singh Rajput died, film producer Sandip Ssingh took charge of everything and claimed that he was one of the close friends of the late actor. Now, after the family members denied knowing Sandip, Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with SSR, said that she didn’t know Sandip either. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Now Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Killed Because he Knew 'Dirty Secrets'

In an interview with India Today, Rhea questioned the sudden presence of Sandip in SSR's life after his death and other claims that he made about being close to the late actor. She said, "I don't know Sandip, he has never come home, he never called. If he is such a good friend, where was he from the last one-and-a-half years?"

Earlier, in his statement to the media, Sandip said that he always considered Ankita as Sushant's last girlfriend and never talked to Rhea. He also mentioned that he never heard of Rhea from SSR.

Earlier, the late actor’s father refused to know Rhea. He said that his late son never introduced Rhea to the family and Ankita was the only female friend that they ever got to know.

Meanwhile, a new case has been registered against Rhea in the SSR death case. Narcotics Control Bureau filed a criminal case against Rhea and others for allegedly dealing in banned drugs. She has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). ED had reportedly extracted the deleted chats between Rhea and SSR to find out about the drug angle.