Actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on Wednesday, however, the tough time for her family is not over yet. The actor's mother, Sandhya Chakraborty talked to Times of India and mentioned how the family has been coping up with these difficult times. She said that even though Rhea has been imprisoned for nearly a month, she's all strong and making sure that the family is intact. Sandhya said that her daughter is a fighter and she will take care of herself.

"What she has gone through… how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong. I'll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life," she said.

Rhea’s brother Showik continues to be in the jail as the high court on Wednesday rejected his bail plea. Sandhya talked about the same and said that the hardships of the family are not over yet and she has stopped using bed thinking about her kids.

“While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring. I can’t sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can’t eat. I wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong,” she explained.

Rhea’s mother added that she even had suicidal thoughts in the past but therapy helped her and she decided to stay strong for her family. “My family’s not just been pushed to a corner, it’s been destroyed. At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I’m not this kind of person, you know. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse,” she said.

Rhea and her brother were arrested under Section 27A which is the most stringent section under the NDPS Act in the drug probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While announcing the order in Rhea’s bail application, the Bombay High Court observed that section 27A was not applicable in Rhea’s case and she ‘wasn’t an active member’ of any drug syndicate.