Actor Rhea Chakraborty might be away from the limelight for a few weeks after being granted bail in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case but she might just soon be back in buzz. The actor’s next movie titled Chehre, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead has reportedly been bought by an OTT platform. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

The film’s release got delayed due to the pandemic and the makers are not reportedly pitching it for a theatre release considering there’s a big lineup of movies that follow in the coming year. However, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Disney+Hotstar has bought the rights to stream Chehre exclusively for a hefty amount and the platform will soon start cashing on Rhea’s appearance in it. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Chakraborty Gets Bail in Drugs Case Related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

Interestingly, Sushant’s swansong Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, also released on Disney+Hotstar in July and broke all the records of opening on an OTT platform. While the makers of Chehre haven’t yet spoken about the film’s release, a source close to the entertainment portal mentioned that a huge deal has been cracked and Rhea’s presence in the film has already created a lot of buzz. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit on YouTuber Who Alleged he Helped Rhea Chakraborty Escape to Canada in Sushant Singh Rajput Death case

The daily reported their source as saying, “See Chehre has well-known names in its cast like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. But apart from them the film also features Rhea Chakraborty. Now given the scenario over the past couple of months anything remotely related to Rhea has been making headlines.” There are no two ideas about the audience being drawn towards a movie that features Rhea or has got anything to do with her name after the SSR case that remained the biggest conversation in the country after the coronavirus.

Would you watch Chehre because of Rhea?