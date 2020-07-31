Actor Rhea Chakraborty has released an official statement in a video against the allegations that have been made against her in the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh. The actor simply said that she has full faith in both the almighty and the judiciary and she believes that the truth will prevail. “Even though a lot of horrible things have been said against me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on them as advised by my lawyer since the matter is subjudice. Satyamev Jayate. Truth shall prevail,” her statement read. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Says The Late Actor’s Family Pressurised Him to go Against Rhea Chakraborty

After SSR’s father’s FIR, Enforcement Directorate also filed a money laundering case against Rhea while the Patna Police reached Mumbai to investigate the matter and record a few statements. Rhea, meanwhile, moved to Supreme Court, against the FIR filed by KK Singh. In the FIR, the actor has been booked under many sections of the IPC including sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Shocking Video in Sushant Singh Rajput Case Out: Actor Calls Her Boyfriend 'Goon', Says 'I Control Him'

The Bihar government has backed SSR’s father and appointed ex-Attorney General M Rohatgi to represent them in the court. It’s still not clear how the Bihar police could enter Mumbai and began their probe in the city without any objection by the Mumbai police who have reportedly maintained that they will not record more statements in the case before the SC’s decision on the FIR transfer petition.