Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, there seems confusion in NCB’s process of investigation. The federal anti-drugs agency registered an FIR (15/2020) against Rhea and her family based on the chats that the Enforcement Directorate retrieved last month. The agency has also registered another FIR (16/2020) in which the team has arrested eight people. This is the FIR that aims at ‘exposing’ the big drugs syndicate operating in Bollywood. Now, it’s unclear whether the NCB is questioning Rhea in the second FIR or in the first FIR which is directly related to SSR’s death. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Ready For Arrest: Actor's Lawyer Says She'll Pay The Price For Loving Sushant Singh Rajput

A report published in Mid-Day revealed that NCB’s DDG Ashok Jain failed to provide the clarity between the two FIRs or answer whether Rhea was questioned related to the FIR in the SSR death case or the other FIR (16/2020). The report quoted him saying, “We are doing everything legally and also consulting our legal team on FIR number 15/2020.” The progress of the main FIR 15/2020 in which Rhea and her family have been named, is not clear. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty And Showik Are 'Small Fish', NCB Says 'Search For Big Fish in Drugs Racket' is on

Contents of the main FIR (15/2020)

The first FIR that the NCB had registered was in relation to the deleted WhatsApp chats that were retrieved by the ED that allegedly proved that drugs were being supplied to Rhea and Sushant. The NCB registered this FIR on August 26 under section 20 (b)/22/27/28/29 of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and a few others were named in it. The federal anti-narcotics agency had mentioned that no seizure happened in this case because it was registered on the basis of the WhatsApp chats. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Father Breaks Silence on SSR Case: Congratulations India, You Have Effectively Demolished a Middle Class Family

Content of the FIR (16/2020)

The second FIR was registered by the NCB on August 28 after the agency arrested drug peddlers Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora for possessing illegal drugs – 46 gms of Marijuana, and 59 gms of Ganja. The other peddlers – Zaid Vilatra, and Abdel Basit Parihar, were arrested in this case and not in relation to the main FIR that was filed in the SSR death case. This is the same case in which Showik and Samuel Miranda have been sent into remand custody till September 9.

No arrest in FIR (15/2020)

On Saturday, Sushant’s former cook Dipesh Sawant was also arrested for procuring drugs on the basis of Showik’s statement. The court has sent him into remand custody till September 9 with Showik. Now, all these arrests have been made under the second FIR (16/2020) and not the main FIR registered in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

What NCB told the court

Interestingly, even though the investigation is being done in the second case, the NCB told the court that they wanted custody of the accused people to probe the SSR death case. While producing Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant, the agency told the court: “We are doing everything legally and also consulting our legal team on FIR number 15/2020.”