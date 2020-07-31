With all the new updates coming in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, there are several theories, opinions, and people’s statements alleging one thing or the other. After SSR’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and she denied the allegations of abetment of suicide, things got even murkier. Now, news channel CNN News18 has got its hand on an ‘undated’ and an ‘unverified’ video that shows Rhea talking about her ‘boyfriend’ and referring to her as a goon and herself as a bigger goon. While she doesn’t take any names in the video, she is seen flaunting how her boyfriend doesn’t know that she has been using him for her own gains and making her do what she wants him to. Also Read - Was Rhea Chakraborty Giving 'Unadministered Drugs' to Sushant Singh Rajput? This Sting Operation Suggests so

At one point while speaking, Rhea also says that there’s another ‘big’ man above her whom she can’t name. The video then shows her asking the person if she is being recorded. While sharing their exclusive video and mentioning that they don’t vouch for its authenticity, the channel tweeted, “Alleged video of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral. In an undated and unverified video, Rhea can be heard calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’. ‘I can easily control him,’ says Rhea in the viral video.” (sic) Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sushant Singh Rajput's Father of 'Using His Influence' to Drag Her in The Case

Rhea has been booked under several sections of the IPC including sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

She has moved Supreme Court to seek transfer of the FIR filed from Patna to Mumbai. Meanwhile, both Mumbai and the Patna police continue to investigate the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The Mumbai police said that he hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.