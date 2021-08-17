Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor is undoubtedly is the coolest dad ever. During his daughter Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception party, the actor was seen dancing with the newlywed bride and it is the best thing on the internet today. Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan, who was one of the guests at the reception party, shared the fun dancing video of Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Shares Pic of Stunning Diamond Engagement Ring in Latest Wedding Photo

In the video, Anil and Rhea can be seen grooving to Sonam Kapoor’s song ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ and they looked the happiest in the viral video. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor is Vintage Bride in a White Anamika Khanna Chanderi Saree With Unique Pearl Veil

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts congratulations @karanboolani (sic).” Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Shares First Wedding Photo With Husband Karan Boolani, Says 'I Was Nervous, Cried, Shook, Had Stomach Flips All The Way'

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s reception took place on August 16 and it was a star-studded affair with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, among others were spotted at the wedding reception party.

Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Wedding:

Rhea and Karan tied the knot on August 14, in the presence of close family members and friends at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu home. On Monday, Rhea shared the first wedding picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

The couple dated for 12 years before tieing the knot. For their special day, Rhea opted for Anamika Khanna ivory bridal outfit with net veil worn on the head, while Karan complemented his bride in matching traditional wear.