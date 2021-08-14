Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's First Pics After Wedding: Bride And Groom Stun in Red, Don't Miss Sindoor!

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s first pics after wedding: Producer and actor Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, got married to businessman Karan Boolani in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday. The wedding took place at her father, Anil Kapoor’s residence in Juhu, where only a few family members and close friends were invited. The paparazzi clicked newlyweds Rhea and Karan as they left the residence in their car. The bride and groom were clicked wearing red outfits with Rhea flaunting her sindoor (vermillion).Also Read - Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Sonam Kapoor Mesmerises in Mint-Green Anarkali, Poses With Anand Ahuja

Rhea and Karan had been dating for a longtime before they decided to get hitched this year. The couple has been living their lives away from the media glare and spending their time travelling together extensively. The couple always had the blessings of their parents and friends as they enjoyed a long courtship. Check out the couple's pictures here:

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were clicked by the paparazzi as they posed outside their residence after the wedding. While Sonam stunned in a mint-green anarkali, her husband wore a blue traditional sherwani. Here's how they looked:

Apart from Rhea’s immediate family members, her cousins also arrived to take part in the festivities. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among others were spotted outside the wedding venue.

Rhea and Karan are expected to give a lavish wedding reception after their intimate ceremony today. We wish our best to the couple!