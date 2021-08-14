Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Stun at The Private Ceremony

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding Pics: Actor Sonam Kapoor‘s sister Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a private ceremony today, Saturday. The producer is getting hitched to the businessman at her parent’s Juhu residence in Mumbai and only her close friends and family members are invited to the ceremony.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor To Tie Knot With Boyfriend Karan Boolani Today; Anil Kapoor’s House All Lit Up

Pictures of her family members including Arjun Kapoor, his father Boney Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor are all over social media now. All the family members look dressed up to bless the couple and share heartwarming moments with each other at the ceremony. Check out a few photos here: Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Attends Rumi Jaffery’s Daughter’s Mehendi Ceremony With Krystle D’Souza, Fans Say 'Happy to See Rhea'

While Janhvi wore a signature Manish Malhotra sparkly lehenga, Khushi dressed up in a relatively subtle, fusion outfit. Anshula made the heads turned at the wedding with her stark red floral lehenga while Shanaya turned up in a pretty Arpita Mehta outfit. Rhea’s friend and designer Masaba Gupta also attended the wedding looking striking in a dress from her own label. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor To Kajol Devgan, Watch Out Where These Celebrities Were Spotted Recently?

Both Rhea and Karan have always been very private people who loved to steal happy moments away from the media glare. The two have had a beautiful courtship and now, they are finally getting married in the kind of ceremony that they always imagined – small, intimate in the presence of just their family members and close friends.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Rhea-Karan’s wedding!