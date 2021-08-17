Mumbai: Film producer and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a few more pictures from her stunning wedding ceremony with businessman Karan Boolani. Rhea’s wedding was an intimate affair and she made sure that she was actually getting married in her ‘living room’ as imagined. Rhea and Karan got married on August 14, Saturday, in the premises of her parents’ house in Mumbai.Also Read - Brides in White? From Rhea Kapoor to Rubina Dilaik, Celebs Who Normalise Wearing Whites at Wedding

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor officiated the wedding ceremonies in the presence of a few close friends and family members – all of whom were just so happy to be a part of this magical moment. While Rhea revealed a few glimpses of her wedding look on Monday, she shared more pictures from the ceremony on Tuesday in which both she and her husband were seen exchanging beautiful smiles, knowing that this is exactly how they wanted their alliance to look like – happy, blessed and truly enchanting. The caption on Rhea’s now-viral Instagram post read, “I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible (sic)” Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Anil Kapoor Groove To 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' And It's The Best Thing On Internet Today | Watch

View this post on Instagram

Rhea looked totally radiant in her intricately embroidered chanderi sari by her designer friend Anamika Khanna. She teamed it up with a matching blouse and a statement pearl veil that was customised by jewellers Birdichand. Keeping true to her style, Rhea wore a lot of Kundan neckpieces with her delicate saree, applied subtle gold as part of her makeup, and kept the entire look very bridal yet fuss-free. Karan, too, kept it simple in a copper embroidered sherwani.

Gorgeous, they look together… isn’t it?