Rajasthan: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, who are currently In Rajasthan to ring Karan’s birthday, are making the best of their time at a luxury resort Amanbagh, located in Rajasthan’s Ajabgarh at the foot of the Aravalli Hills. The couple is accompanied by Rhea’s BFF Masaba Gupta. Taking to Instagram, Rhea dropped her pictures as she chills in the pool along with hubby Karan and BFF Masaba. In the new set of photos, she can be seen posing in the pool in a sexy black bikini. She captioned it, “Pool days are the best days. (sic)”Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures From Rhea Kapoor's Wedding To Mark Raksha Bandhan 2021

Check Out The Photos Here:

Also Read - Khushi Kapoor is 'Blutiful' in Rs 95K Chic Blue Crop Top And Lehenga For Antara Marwah’s Baby Shower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's 'Khandaan' Celebrate Antara Marwah’s 'Godh Bharai’, But Jhanvi Kapoor Was Missing | See Pics

Masaba Gupta too shared a picture of her and Rhea chilling on a pool lounger.

For the special occasion, Rhea hosted the most romantic birthday evening for her hubby and it was all about kisses candle-light diner, perfect romantic ambiance, and kisses. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a slew of mushy pictures from the romantic birthday evening and it will leave you in awe. For the celebrations, Rhea opted for a yellow dress with bell sleeves while Karan sported a white shirt. The couple also lock lips in one of the photos, while in others, they are seen sitting enjoying the evening in each other’s company and a picture of Karan cutting the cake as Rhea plant a kiss on his forehead. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”

Check Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)



Rhea and Karan got married in August this year at Anil Kapoor’s home in Mumbai.