Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her boyfriend Karan Boolani today i.e on August 14, 2021.

Reportedly, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's marriage will take place at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. It will be an intimate ceremony which will be attended by only families and close friends. However, the Anil Kapoor family has not officially announced the same so far.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the pictures of Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow are going viral on social media. The house is lit up and is being decorated.

On Friday evening, Anil Kapoor’s soon to be son-in-law Karan Boolani was also spotted outside the Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been dating each other for the last 13 years. Karan Boolani is a filmmaker and has worked with several ad commercials. He had also assisted Rhea Kapoor in the 2010 movie Aisha which starrer Sonam Kapoor, Amrita Puri, Ira Dubey and Abhay Deol. The duo also worked together for Wake Up Sid.

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor also flew down to Mumbai from London and her husband Anand Ahuja is in the city as well.