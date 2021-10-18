Rhea Kapoor’s post on Karva Chauth: Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor has written a long note expressing how she and her husband Karan Boolani don’t believe in the ‘spirit of Karva Chauth’. The newly married celebrity took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and wrote how brands should stop sending her collaboration requests for Karva Chauth, a festival that is celebrated for the long life of husbands and the women who believe in it fast for the entire day to pray for their husband. Rhea wrote that she and Karan don’t believe in this festival and wouldn’t want to promote something that they don’t resonate with.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Takes a Dip In The Pool In Sexy Black Bikini Along With BFF Masaba Gupta | See Pics

Rhea, who’s actor Sonam Kapoor‘s sister, also addressed those who think that she is ‘silly’ to be refusing to celebrate Karva Chauth considering it’s her first after marriage. Rhea’s post read, “Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don’t reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It’s not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It’s just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don’t believe in and don’t really agree with the spirit it comes from (sic).” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures From Rhea Kapoor's Wedding To Mark Raksha Bandhan 2021

The popular celebrity stylist said that ‘strangers feel the need to aggressively convince her’ about fasting on Karva Chauth. She said, “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I’m being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, ‘it’s my first’. No, thank you. let’s move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday (sic).” Also Read - A Candid Sonam Kapoor Looks Vivacious in New Pictures From Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding

Rhea married her longtime partner Karan in a private wedding ceremony at her father, Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. It was a beautiful wedding with only the family members and close friends in attendance. Rhea looked stunning as an unconventional bride, wearing an ivory saree and a pearl veil. She later shared a few pictures from her wedding on Instagram and wrote how it was every bit how she had exactly imagined it to be.