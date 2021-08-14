Sonam Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding: Actor Sonam Kapoor looked oh-so-stunning at her sister Rhea Kapoor‘s wedding. The actor and her husband Anand Ahuja posed for the paparazzi outside their Mumbai residence. Sonam wore a lovely mint green Anarkali to Rhea’s wedding with Karan Boolani on Saturday. She waved to the photographers and looked absolutely radiant.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor Looks Pretty in a Floral Lehenga Worth Rs 78,000 | See Pics

Sonam Kapoor styled her mint-green Anarkali with a lot of heavy jewellery pieces. While she wore an emerald choker, her maangtika became the highlight of her traditional look. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Stun at The Private Ceremony

The wedding took place from traditional customs and it was an intimate affair. Apart from Sonam-Anand, and a few family members from Karan’s side, Rhea’s cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Shanaya, and Anshula attended the function. Also spotted were Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.

As soon as the ceremony got over, Rhea’s father, Anil Kapoor, came out to pose for the paparazzi and also to distribute sweets among them. Our best wishes to the couple!