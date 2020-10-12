During the questioning with CBI, Rhea Chakraborthy’s neighbour Dimple Thawani who was also one of the prime witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case backed out. Dimple had claimed on various news channels that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had met Rhea on June 13, a day before his death by suicide. Also Read - SSR Case: We Will Go After People Who Defamed and Tried To Destroy Her Life and Morale, says Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

As per NDTV, Dimple changed her stand when she was asked to record a statement in front of CBI. She has failed the substantiate the claims before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday. Reportedly, CBI has warned Dimple on account of spreading false information.

The news sources say that Dimple had reportedly said that she never saw the couple together and she overheard someone else who saw them together. When she was asked if she could identify the individual who said that they were together on June 13, she denied. Although, she did mention that she can't name or identify the person because he/she is not comfortable in coming forward.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement on Sunday said we will start going after people who defamed and tried to destroy the 28-year-old life and morale for two-minute glory. Satish emphasized that people who wrongly accused Rhea in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will have to face the truth.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde also singled out the neighbor Dimple Thawani. Maneshinde was quoted saying, “One such person is Dimple Thawani, who claims she is a SSR fan, and believes she is his soulmate due to a past life connection. She claims that someone told her that SSR dropped Rhea home on June 13.”

Earlier last week, as the court granted bail to Rhea and observed that Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act was not applicable in the case, Maneshinde said that her client was the target of witch-hunting. Rhea stayed under custody for 28 days

Rhea was arrested in September on the grounds of drug trail. Enforcement Directorate and CBI also questioned her over money laundering and allegation of abetment of suicide.

ED has found no large-scale misappropriation of funds from the late actor’s account done by Rhea Chakraborty or any other accused as alleged by his family. The federal probing agency has reportedly found no transfer of funds or any other suspicious activity done from any of the late actor’s bank accounts. The ED has also suggested that Sushant’s family had no idea about his finances and that could be the reason they suspected misappropriation of funds from his account.