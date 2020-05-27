Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot in late April this year but the wedding got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now, the Inside Edge actor opened up about their wedding preparations before the lockdown in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror and said they were organising everything themselves. They did not send out the invites but had finalised everything else, which they had to cancel. Also Read - Ali Fazal on New Wedding Date With Richa Chadha: We'll Celebrate With The World When Everything Opens Again

She was quoted as saying, "Ali and I were organising everything ourselves. The invites were yet to be sent out, but we had finalised other things, which had to be cancelled. Now, we will take a call only when normalcy returns."

Speaking about staying separately due to the lockdown, she said, “We could have asked for permission from our respective housing societies, but it would have been a risk. So, we avoided meeting. We are used to the distance by now. Besides, I love being alone.”

Earlier, Ali confirmed that the wedding is postponed and told the portal, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate… some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh’s Death of Nile, which is based on the Agatha Christie novel with the same name. The film features Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, and Annette Bening among others.

Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Shakeela biopic, helmed by Indrajit Lankesh and Subhash Kapoor.