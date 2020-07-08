Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor turns a year older today and her children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor made her day a special one with dinner celebrations. From sharing a glimpse of how she is preparing for Neetu’s birthday to midnight celebration to an adorable family picture, Riddhima kept her fans updated. Also Read - We All Have Battle to Fight in Our Head! Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture with her mother and Ranbir and captioned it, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” Neetu can be seen clad in black while Riddhima was seen donning a white dress and Ranbir was sporting a floral green t-shirt. Also Read - 'As You Wave me Goodbye'! Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With an Emotional Poem a Month After Actor's Demise

View this post on Instagram Mom’s bday eve dinner ❤️ #dinnerready A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:10am PDT



Ahead of the dinner, Riddhima also shared a selfie with Neetu and wrote, “Dinner ready – Mom’s b’day eve!” She also shared a solo pictures posing in front of the balloons and captioned it, “My birthday girl.” During the day, she shared a glimpse of her birthday, dinner and selfies.

Riddhima also disabled her comments section on Instagram as she posted adorable pictures wishing her mom Neetu.

Meanwhile, Kapoors have been coping with the death of actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima, who could not attend the last rites, travelled from Delhi to Mumbai by road amid lockdown and has not left Neetu’s side ever since. They keep posting pictures of them and of Rishi Kapoor. Her daughter Samara has also been staying in Mumbai.

Recently, the family welcomed Shih tzu puppy and named him Doodle Kapoor. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor has also posted an adorable picture of the little furry friend.