After Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they have contracted the coronavirus and have been tested positive, rumours started doing the rounds suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have also been tested positive for COVID-19. The baseless rumours went viral on social media and claimed that the three have contracted the virus as Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda had attended Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party earlier this week that was hosted by Riddhima Kapoor. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Pakistan Former Cricketer Wishes Big B Speedy Recovery | SEE POST

Now, shutting down the false report and rubbishing the news, Riddhima cleared the air and said to clarify and verify before spreading rumours. Sharing the same on Instagram, she wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.” (sic) Also Read - Rekha Trends on Twitter After Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening after testing positive for coronavirus. He confirmed the news and tweeted, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” (sic)

Abhishek Bachchan, who has also been hospitalised, tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.” (sic)

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues for both father and son.