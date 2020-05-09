Late actor Rishi Kapoor‘s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is trying to overcome the loss while remembering her father with some happy throwback pictures. The latest picture in her Instagram stories shows a full-house with even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan seen posing with the late actor. While Abhi and Aish stand and pose together with others, Aaradhya sits in the late actor’s lap in a beautiful gesture. Also Read - 'World Grieves With You'! Priyanka Chopra Addresses Neetu And Ranbir Kapoor in Her Heartfelt Tribute to Rishi Kapoor

The photo speaks volumes of the love, bonding and friendship that Rishi used to be admired for. It also shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing together with the former's mom Neetu Kapoor. The photo is taken from the days when Rishi was still being treated for his cancer in New York and various Bollywood celebs used to pay him visits there.

Both Riddhima and Ranbir have emerged as strong pillars for their mom in these difficult times. Neetu, who supported her husband throughout his journey towards recovery and motivated him at every step, has been grieving for the great loss. However, Riddhima, in a post, expressed that both she and Ranbir are making sure to be there for their mother who is devastated currently.

Rishi passed away on April 30 at Mumbai’s SIR HN Reliance Foundation hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. The actor was 67 when he breathed his last. In the official statement released by the family, it was mentioned that his love for life, food and friends was unparalleled and he kept entertaining the doctors and the hospital staff until his last breath. The entire film industry is with the Kapoor family currently and doing their best to pay tributes and ease their pain in these difficult times when the world is also dealing with a pandemic.