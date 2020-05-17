Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a happy sun-kissed picture with her family. The picture features Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Samara as they pose happily for a groupie. With just a heart in the caption, she perfectly summed up a summery afternoon but we miss the late actor in the frame. Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wishes Mom Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day With a Special Post

Riddhima travelled by road from Delhi to Mumbai with her family after the demise of her father Rishi Kapoor. She was accompanied by husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Samara. In 2018, the Bobby actor was diagnosed with leukemia and travelled to the US with Neetu Kapoor for his treatment. They returned to India in September 2019.



A few days back, the family organised a prayer meeting on the 13th day of his demise at their residence. Apart from Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima, it was attended by Alia Bhatt and extended family members including Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain, and Anissa Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram Love you always Papa … A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on May 12, 2020 at 5:24am PDT



During his last days, the actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and he suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.