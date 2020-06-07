Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and son Ranbir Kapoor have recently spent the family night together along with Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a series of pictures of her ‘comfort zone’ featuring the rumoured couple Alia, Ranbir, and Shaheen Bhatt. In one of the pictures, the Tamasha actor can be seen pretending to doze off. Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Shares a Happy Groupfie With Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And Samara

The get-together pictures also featured Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan. The post was captioned, “My comfort zone #familia.” (sic) Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wishes Mom Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day With a Special Post

Check out the pictures here:

Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Riddhima has been giving her full attention to her mother. The mother-daughter duo spends time playing scrabble and most recently the two were seen twinning in a similar haircut and shirt. She went by road to Mumbai from New Delhi amid lockdown after learning about her father’s demise. She reached Mumbai on May 2 to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after battling cancer.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating and as per the reports, they will soon tie the knot. On the work front, they will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on December 2020. Also, Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo in the film where he will be donning the role of scientist who introduces the world to all new fantasy world.