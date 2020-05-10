On Mother’s Day, Deepika Padukone posted her achievement in sports as a kid and thanked her mother Ujjala Padukone for her ‘unconditional love, for putting her children’s priority before her own, for holding the family together and to be ridiculously meticulous’. Also Read - Happy Mother's Day 2020: From Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt, Celebrities Share Adorable Pictures With Their Moms

In the photos, Deepika can be seen holding a tiny trophy in her one hand and a couple of achievement certificates in other as she can be seen clad in a school dress. In the other, she shared a hand-written note addressed to Ranveer Singh’s mother Ajju Bhavnani which reads, “To Ajju with love from Deepika. 1995 – Sophia High School. Long Jump -1st Prize, 75 m Run – 1st Prize, 50 m Run -2nd Prize, 8 x 50 m relay – 2nd prize. Overall individual championship cup for primary seniors.” (sic) Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Lisa Ray Shares Throwback Pictures of Her Mother And It Will Melt Your Heart

Sharing the post, Chhapaak actor wrote, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together…every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B) We love you! #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani #happymothersday @riticulousness @ranveersingh #papasingh @anishapadukone #papapadukone.” (sic)

Take a look at the post here:



On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.