Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra has died by suicide at the age of 53. The actor was found hanging at a private complex in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. The police are investigating the incident. SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI, “Prima facie it is a case of suicide but we are investigating the cause. The body has been sent for post-mortem.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal's Live-in Partner Gabriella Demetriades Denies Consuming Or Peddling Drugs to NCB



The news of the actor’s death came as a shock for many Bollywood celebrities as well as for the Twitterverse and his fans. As the news of his death broke, Twitter users expressed their shock at his demise and started paying condolence to the actor.

One user tweeted, “Shocking news: Actor Asif Basra who acted with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film #KaiPoChe, has been found dead at a residential complex at Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. He was 53 years old and last seen in the webseries #PaatalLok. Police say, it might be suicide by hanging.”

“Shoke to hear this Film actor #AsifBasra was found hanging in a private complex. RIP sir”, wrote another.

Another user wrote, “Not Again!! Film actor #AsifBasra was found hanging in a private complex in #Dharamshala, #HimachalPradesh. #Shocking!!”

Check out the tweets here:

Asif Basra has featured in films such as Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki.

RIP, Asif Basra!