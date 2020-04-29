It is never easy to make it big in Bollywood, however, if you have the right talent, dedication and hard work, then you can surely make it big and the biggest example of that is Irrfan Khan, who started from the scratch and made it so big in the entertainment world with utmost dedication and hard work, without the support of any god father. One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, he taught us what real cinema looks like. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Demise of Irrfan Khan

As Irrfan Khan passes away, here is his incredible and extraordinary journey from a little role in Salaam Bombay to becoming a star in Hollywood as well.

Irrfan started his career in the Indian film industry in 1998 with a 2-minute role in Academy Award nominated film Salaam Bombay! which was helmed by critically-acclaimed director Mira Nair. After starring in several small-budget Bollywood films in supporting roles, Irrfan finally rose to prominence after his path-breaking performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool which has set a benchmark of crime drama in Bollywood.

It took Irrfan almost 15 years to get the recognition which he received after his performances in films like Maqbool and Hasil. After starring in commercially flop films such as Aan: Men at Work, Chocolate, Rog, Cherhraa, among sevral others, a turning point finally came in his career after starring in Life in a… Metro which won him several awards.

In 2011, after his outstanding performance in biographical drama Paan Singh Tomar, there was no looking back for the actor. He received his first national award for the movie and later kept on shining with path-breaking performances in movies like The Lunchbox, Haider, Talvar, among several others.

He starred in films which were both critically acclaimed as well as commercial hits such as Piku, Hindi Medium, among others.

The most extraordinary thing about Irrfan’s journey is how an actor, who started with doing such small roles in art films, was later cast in films by Hollywood directors. He starred in Hollywood movies like Jurassic World, Inferno, Life of Pi, among others and soon garnered worldwide recognition.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. He will always be a legend.