Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Juhu's Arogya Nidhi Hospital on Friday morning due to breathlessness. Johny Bakshi's daughter Priya said in a statement that he was on life support. The statement reads, "He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on a ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest." The filmmaker's last rites were held at a Mumbai crematorium on Saturday in presence of family members.

Actors such as Shabana Azmi and Anupam Kher paid tribute the late filmmaker. "Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmmaker Johny Bakshi this morning… Did a film with him Vishwasghaat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema. Condolences to the family and friends", tweeted Azmi.

Anupam Kher wrote, "He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator."

He is best known for his films Raavan (1984), Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993), and Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, (1974). His resume as a director included films such as Daku Aur Police (1992) and 1994 movie Khudai.

He is survived by his sons Bradman and Kennedy and daughter Priya.