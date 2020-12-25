Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1, which is a remake of 1995 hit film Coolie No 1, has become a target of all kinds of memes after its release today on Amazon Prime. Now, a small clip from the film has gone insanely viral on the internet and netizens are like ‘RIP Physics’. In the above-mentioned scene, Varun Dhawan is seen running atop a moving train and jumping off it in a nick of time to save a child. The action-packed scene is being trolled mercilessly as the lead actor firstly run faster than the train, sprint on its coaches and then make it safely to the track to save the child. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Christmas in a White Coat Worth Rs 52, 000

Watch the scene here:



The clip is widely being shared on social media with hilarious remarks and memes. Many called it ‘RIP Physics’, while many are poking fun at the makers of the film.

Check Out The Hilarious Memes Here:

Relative speed , Projectile trajectory, Impulse force , Reaction force sabki watt laga di ek scene me hi — Tauseef (@Rofl_JamesBabu) December 25, 2020

Ye to kuch nahi, Rajnikant hota to train ko wahi rok deta train ki patari ko kheech ke — Deepika️ (@ArtisticDeepika) December 25, 2020

How public react to this pic.twitter.com/ECE2GZshZR — NileshJoshi9 (@Nielesh_Joshi) December 25, 2020

motion physics to film makers : pic.twitter.com/hlpLHJLl3f — Aftab (@aftab4hemd) December 25, 2020

Entrance Exam for RIST (Rajinikanth Institute of Science & Technology) https://t.co/BVYEU6592t — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 25, 2020

After his jump.. Newton’s law of motion crying at the corner https://t.co/mgmNLyqz1t — Akki Singh (@ravising853) December 25, 2020



Coolie No 1 released this Christmas on Amazon Prime. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. This is the 45th directorial film of David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan in the lead roles. The film has not received positive reviews from the critics and audience.

Watch this space for the latest updates!