Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1, which is a remake of 1995 hit film Coolie No 1, has become a target of all kinds of memes after its release today on Amazon Prime. Now, a small clip from the film has gone insanely viral on the internet and netizens are like ‘RIP Physics’. In the above-mentioned scene, Varun Dhawan is seen running atop a moving train and jumping off it in a nick of time to save a child. The action-packed scene is being trolled mercilessly as the lead actor firstly run faster than the train, sprint on its coaches and then make it safely to the track to save the child. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Christmas in a White Coat Worth Rs 52, 000
Watch the scene here:
The clip is widely being shared on social media with hilarious remarks and memes. Many called it ‘RIP Physics’, while many are poking fun at the makers of the film.
Check Out The Hilarious Memes Here:
Coolie No 1 released this Christmas on Amazon Prime. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others. This is the 45th directorial film of David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan in the lead roles. The film has not received positive reviews from the critics and audience.
