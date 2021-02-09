The death of actor-producer-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor left us numb and shocked beyond words. The Kapoor family has been bereaved! The younger brother of Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, and Rima Jain was 58 when he breathed his last. Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack. Actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to pay her condolences. Also Read - RIP Rajiv Kapoor: Lata Mangeshkar, Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan And Others Mourn Late Actor's Demise

Rajiv gained recognition after his hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which was also celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s last directorial. Also Read - Rajiv Kapoor, 58, Dies of Massive Heart Attack

Here’s looking at lesser-known facts about Rajiv Kapoor: Also Read - Owner of Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home in Pakistan Refuses to Sell Building at Government Rate

-Rajiv made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hai Hum in 1983, in which he played the leading role alongside Divya Rana, his uncle Shammi Kapoor and Tanuja.

-Rajiv was popularly known as Chimpu Kapoor: Kapoor Khandaan and their nicknames go hand in hand! Randhir Kapoor is known as Daboo, late Rishi Kapoor was nicknamed Chintu and Rajiv was Chimpu for his friends and family.

-Rajiv has been part of several Bollywood movies: Not just Ek Jaan Hai Hum, Rajiv also starred in movies including Aasmaan, Mera Saathi, Lava, Zabardast, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Lover Boy, Angaarey, Preeti, Zalzala, Hum To Chale Pardes, Shukriyaa, Naag Nagin and Zimmedaaar.

-Rajiv wore many hats, including Producer and Editor: He was not just a fine actor, he also produced films including Henna, PremGranth, and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Interestingly, he was also the editor of the two films.

– Rajiv was all set to make his comeback into Movies: Rajiv was all set to make a comeback with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior, alongside actor Sanjay Dutt.