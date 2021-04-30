Mumbai: Simi Garewal remembered the late Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary. She recalled the time when she first met her dear Chintu and he was just nine years old. Simi said Rishi was a generous man at heart and if he liked you, he would “move heaven and earth” to get anything like a book, a perfume for you. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s First Death Anniversary: Lost Both My Darling Brothers in 10 Months

Rishi Kapoor died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai after suffering a relapse of leukemia. The popular actor had declared himself cancer-free in September 2019 after which he returned to India and resumed his life by working and visiting the movie sets. It was in February when he visited Delhi that he got hospitalised there and began to fight cancer once again. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Picture From His Chemotherapy Days And a Hand-Written Note by Actor

In her latest conversation with Times of India, Simi Garewal mentioned that it was at the Diwali party of Amitabh Bachchan that she had last met Rishi Kapoor after which the coronavirus scare increased and people were not living their houses. “Chintu was very fond of my sister Amrita, and she and I literally prayed for his health at the gurudwara while he was in NY. Neetu knew about it and kept messaging me, writing, ‘Keep praying Simi’. I met him last at the Bachchans’ 2019 Diwali party and he broke through the crowds to come and hug us. He looked so good; he was slim and glowing! We talked with great affection from both sides that night. That was our last meeting,” she said. Also Read - Irrfan Khan, The Man Who Lives! Deepak Dobriyal Speaks | Exclusive

Simi, who starred with a young Rishi in Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker, and also in Karz later, said she talked to Neetu Kapoor the day before the actor passed away and it was heartbreaking to hear about his condition. “It was during the lockdown last year and she had been isolated and alone in the hospital for a month. She wept as she told me how weak he had become. The next day he died,” she said.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, and kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.