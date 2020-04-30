Actor Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed the news to Indian Express saying, “He is hospitalised. He is not well.” He added that Rishi’s wife and former actor Neetu Kapoor is by his side. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Life of Pie Actor Loses Battle With Neuroendocrine Cancer, a Rare Disease

Rishi Kapoor recently announced that he had recovered from cancer. However, earlier this year, he was hospitalised for a few days during a wedding in the family. Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018 after which he received a year-long treatment in New York. He returned to India in September last year, announcing that he was cancer-free. During his one year period in New York, his wife Neetu Kapoor stood by his side and helped in the recovery. His son, Ranbir Kapoor, and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt kept making regular visits to New York to celebrate special occasions like New Years and birthdays. Several other stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Deepika Padukone among others also paid him visits. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Demise of Irrfan Khan

In his interview with Deccan Chronicle last year, Rishi talked about his struggle with cancer and also thanked his wife for being with him. The veteran actor told the daily, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor in ICU, Official Statement Says 'he Will Recover Soon'

67-year-old Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body that also featured Emraan Hashmi. He has been working on many other projects including a film with Juhi Chawla.