After Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at around 8:30 am after his year-long battle with cancer, the family released an official statement asking all to remember him with a smile. An official statement from the family, which is also shared on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account, mentioned that even in his last moments, the actor tried to keep everyone around him entertained. Rishi Kapoor's zest for life and his love for food, films, family and friends never went undermined and even in the statement, the family said the best way to remember the actor is to make sure that the smile never goes away from your faces.

Kapoor was being treated for bone marrow cancer in New York. After receiving treatment for over a year, the actor returned to India in September last year and announced that he was cancer-free. However, from February 2020, his health started taking a toll again. The actor was in Delhi shooting for a movie when he got hospitalised in the capital. Later, he was flown to Mumbai and was hospitalised again.

On Wednesday night, when the world was still mourning for actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away earlier that day, Rishi breathed his last in front of his wife and others from the family. May his soul rest in peace!

Here’s what the official statement by Rishi Kapoor’s family reads:

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.