Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 due to bone marrow cancer and today his family immersed his ashes in Banganga tank. The last rites were performed by son Ranbir Kapoor and was attended by wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhimi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt. The videos and pictures from the rituals were shared by paparazzi on their social media accounts. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Ashes Immersed in Bangaga on Sunday, Randhir Kapoor Reveals Family Didn't Get Permission to Visit Haridwar

Banganga is part of the Walkeshwar Temple Complex in Malabar Hill area in Mumbai. Rishi died at the age of 67 at H N Reliance hospital after battling with leukaemia for two years. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Prayer-Meet Photo: Neetu And Ranbir Kapoor Sit With Emptiness in Eyes And Grief in Heart

Check out the pictures and videos here:



Brother Randhir Kapoor spoke with PTI and said that the prayer meet was held on Saturday. He was quoted as saying, “We did a prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven’t received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar.”

Speaking with Indian express, he said, “The prayer meet was held last evening. Riddhima was also there and so was I. In total, six family members were present. We wanted to get a private jet to go to Haridwar but didn’t get the permission, so we immersed his ashes in Banganga today.”

Riddhima, who was driving from Delhi to Mumbai, reached Mumbai on Saturday evening after she was denied the permission to fly in a private jet.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites was performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium with only close family members and immediate relatives in attendance who paid him the last respects.

In 2018, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.