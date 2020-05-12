Actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise sent shock waves across the country. The Bobby actor died at the age of 67 due to bone marrow cancer. Now, Neetu Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor organised a prayer meeting on the 13th day of his demise at Rishi’s residence. Apart from Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima, it was attended by Alia Bhatt and extended family members including Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain, and Anissa Malhotra. Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Latest Photo Shows Late Rishi Kapoor Posing With Little Aaradhya Bachchan

Riddhima shared an emotional post from the prayer meet as she posed with the photo frame of Rishi and wrote, "Love you always Papa (sic)."

Take a look at the photos here:

During his last days, the actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and he suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.

In 2018, the Bobby actor Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.