Mumbai: On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor‘s birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media sharing the first poster of the legendary actor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’.Also Read - The Weekend Interview | Padmini Kolhapure on Missing Rishi Kapoor, 'Hum Hindustani' & More | Exclusive

The poster features late actor Rishi Kapoor holding a briefcase. What will surely win your heart is his million-dollar smile. Sharing the poster, Riddhima thanked Paresh Rawal for stepping into her father’s role for the movie after his death. “We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man,” she wrote. Also Read - When Dilip Kumar Met Dying Raj Kapoor in Hospital: 'Aaj Bhi Der Se Aaya, Maaf Kar De'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Also Read - Super Dancer 4 Viral Video: Neetu Kapoor Tears up Remembering Rishi Kapoor After Kids' Performance

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Following his death, Paresh Rawal was roped in to complete his remaining portions for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. The film also stars Juhi Chawla.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor also shared a throwback childhood picture with dad Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary and penned down an emotional note. “Hi Papa…We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven’s brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond …. Always …forever Mushk ♥️,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her mother Neetu Kapoor on Sunday (September 4) night.