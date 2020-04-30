Actor Rishi Kapoor has always been avid social media user and always replied back to trolls and his tweets often created controversy. The original chocolate lover boy of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor has always been infamous for his tweets that reflected his brazen and brutally honest attitude. Here we bring you some of the tweets: Also Read - Anguished By His Demise: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Social Media Interactions With Rishi Kapoor

When he Gave Back to The troll who asked if he has stocked up alcohol for 21 days:

"anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. this is a serious matter. help us to tide over the situation."



Beef And Religion:

Beef And Religion:

I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 15, 2015



When he tweeted about sale of alcohol during COVID-19 lockdown:

When he tweeted about sale of alcohol during COVID-19 lockdown:

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020



Picture of the season:

Picture of the season:

Wonderful. Please forward to UN to change the format of the protective mask. Picture of the season 👏 https://t.co/vNDkldDPE5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 27, 2020

When he asked for Emergency during coronavirus due to attacks on doctors:

Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

When he Showed His support to Kanika Kapoor:

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

I appreciate, believe and respect The Taj Hotels has for all its guests regarding safety and security. Please tell this to the Media and the concerned Government. Unnecessarily the lady concerned is being victimized. With your strict measures surely she wasn’t carrying the virus. https://t.co/nLihhM3vyT — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 21, 2020

On Nirbhaya Case:

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after his long battle with cancer. On April 29 (Wednesday), the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after he suffered from breathing issues.

The official statement from family members reads, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.”