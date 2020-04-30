Rishi Kapoor’s niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan reached HN Foundation Hospital to pay their last respect and attend last rites of the Bobby actor. The 67-year-old actor passed away on April 30 (Thursday) after his long battle with Leukemia. Kareena and Saif were spotted outside the hospital wearing mask. Saif drove them to hospital. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima's Message For Her Late Father is All Heart

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the hospital. Alia’s Range Rover, MH-02 ER-1500, was spotted outside the hospital as she entered the premises. Apart from these, Rishi’s nephew Armaan Jain was also spotted at the hospital. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Wife Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With Smile And Not Tears'

Abhishek Bachchan arrives at the hospital and will be attending the last rites of the actor. Also Read - RIP Rishi Kapoor | Delhi Police Issues Movement Pass to Daughter Riddhima For Mumbai Visit

Check pictures here:



Kareena and Karisma are the niece of Rishi Kapoor and daughter of elder brother Randhir Kapoor. The actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raddhima Kapoor. Rishi’s daughter Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, had reportedly asked the Union Home Ministry last night for permission to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight. As per the sources, she was told permission to fly could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah. As an option, she askedb to be allowed to drive to Mumbai in a group of five.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium with only close family members and immediate relatives in attendance who will be paying him the last respects.

In 2018, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.